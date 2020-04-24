Indore: Watermelon shop sealed for sale despite lockdown

Indore: Continuing its crackdown on vegetable and fruits sellers in the city, Indore Municipal Corporation seized one-and-a-half tonne watermelons from a fruit shop and sealed it at Veer Savarkar Market in Nandalalpura. One more shop close to it was also sealed after the shopkeeper fled the scene on learning that IMC team was arriving.

Following spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, the district administration here had banned sale of fruits and vegetables, barring potatoes and onions.

However, the permission for selling potatoes and onions is also with select grocery stores.

Vegetable vendors are not allowed to sale any type of vegetables. Those found selling are arrested and sent to temporary jail developed at Shri Vaishnav Vidhyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya.

On Friday, IMC team came to know that many people had gathered outside a shop at Veer Savarkar Market for purchasing fruits.

On learning about the information, IMC team reached the spot only to find the information true. People had gathered outside Jai Shiv Traders to purchase fruits. On seeing, IMC officials people fled the scene even as the shopkeepers tried to down the shutter.

IMC seized the fruits and sealed the shop. Additional municipal commissioner Rajneesh Kasera stated that about one and a half tonne waterlemon were seized from the shop.

The shop was sealed and case was registered against the seller under relevant Section by the police. He stated that the IMC learnt that one more shop was opened before the IMC team reached there.

That shop was also sealed by the IMC.