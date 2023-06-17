Indore: Water Supply Staff Told To Listen To Citizens’ Woes For 2 Hours Daily

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Friday directed water supply staff to sit in office for two hours daily for listening to water-related problems of people. He gave instructions during his inspection at Ward No 3 for reviewing the water supply system. Local MLA Ramesh Mendola, IMC chairman Munna Lal Yadav and MiC member Rajendra Rathore accompanied him. They talked to residents also at Barfani Dham water tank premises.

In relation to the water supply system in Ward No 30, the Mayor sought to know from officials concerned to what capacity the water tank is filled and how many colonies/settlements are supplied water from the overhead tank. Narmada Project executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava gave the information.

Bhargav and Mendola also toured Barfani Dham Nagar, Krishna Bagh Colony, Sunder Nagar and surrounding areas and talked with the locals about drinking water supply and sanitation systems in their area. Bhargav told officials to ensure that the citizens get sufficient water. In order to strengthen the water supply system, Bhargava also directed officials to seek guidance from their predecessors posted earlier in the IMC for the water supply system.