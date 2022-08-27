Indore; Water sports gold medalist falls to his death from 4th floor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old youth, who was preparing for Indian Navy, died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday night. He was talking over phone when he lost control and fell. He had received the gold medal in a water sports event in Maheshwar a few months ago.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Yuvraj Gehlot, a resident of Maheshwar. He was staying in Rajoma Apartment in Pipliyarao area in the city for the preparation of his exams.

Cousin Vijendra Mourya said that Yuvraj was staying here for the past two months for his preparation. After he fell, the residents of the building informed his family members and sent him to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police are also checking his call details and investigation is being done on all the aspects.

Mourya said that Yuvraj used to take part in water sports. He had won a gold medal in a boat event held in Maheshwar a few months ago. The police are waiting for the autopsy report. He was the only son of his parents. His younger sister is a school student in Maheshwar. His father is a farmer in Maheshwar. The family members used to motivate Yuvraj to join the defence service.

