Indore:
Republic Day will be celebrated with full patriotic fervour on Tuesday all over the city by the people and also in government and private institutions.
The district-level main function of Republic Day will be held at Nehru Stadium. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat will hoist the national flag and the full dress rehearsal was held on Sunday.
Collector Manish Singh, IG Harinarayanachari Mishra, superintendent of police Vijay Khatri, additional collectors Ajaydev Sharma, Pawan Jain, Kirti Khurasia, Himanshu Chandra will be present on this occasion.
The programmes will be organised as per the guidelines of Covid-19 pandemic. APTC, First Battalion, FifthBatallion, District police , Home Guards, Fire Brigade and Territorial Police team will present an attractive parade in the Republic Day celebrations. The parade will be led by DSP Ajit Singh Chauhan. He will be followed by Chandresh Maravi, subedar.
During the ceremony, government departments will present tableaux based on the schemes and programmes of the state government. During the main function, officers-employees, voluntary organisations etc will be awarded in the function for doing outstanding work during the year.