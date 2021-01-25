Indore:



Republic Day will be ​celebrated with full patriotic​ fervour on Tuesday​ all over the city by the people and also in government and private institutions.​

The district-level main function of Republic Day will be held at​ Nehru Stadium. Water ​r​esources ​m​inister Tulsiram Silawat will hoist​ the national flag ​and the full dress rehearsal ​was held on Sunday.



Collector Manish Singh, IG Harinarayanachari Mishra, ​superintendent of ​police Vijay Khatri,​ additional ​​collectors Ajaydev Sharma, Pawan Jain, Kirti Khurasia,​ Himanshu Chandra will be present on this occasion.

​The programmes will be organi​s​ed as per​ the guidelines of Covid-19 pandemic.​ APTC, First Ba​t​talion, Fifth​Batallion, ​District ​police , Home Guards,​ Fire ​B​rigade and ​T​er​r​i​torial Police ​t​eam will present an attractive parade​ in the Republic Day celebrations. The parade will be led by DSP​ Ajit​ ​Singh Chauhan. He will be followed by Chandresh Maravi, ​s​ubedar.

During the ceremony, government departments ​will present tableaux ​based on the schemes and program​me​s of the state​ government. ​​​During ​the main​​ function, officers-employees, voluntary organi​s​ations etc​ ​​will be awarded in the function for doing outstanding work during the​ year.

