 Indore: Water Resources Department Accused Of Non-maintenance; Crops Spread Over 100 Bighas Lost As Maulana Pond Bursts
Indore: Water Resources Department Accused Of Non-maintenance; Crops Spread Over 100 Bighas Lost As Maulana Pond Bursts

Indore: Water Resources Department Accused Of Non-maintenance; Crops Spread Over 100 Bighas Lost As Maulana Pond Bursts

Deputy Sarpanch Lokendra Singh Rathore has voiced strong concerns regarding the pond's failure, attributing it directly to the negligence of the water resources department.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Burst Maulana pond

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Soybean crops spread over about 100 bighas, belonging to 70 to 80 farmers, were destroyed following the bursting of the Maulana pond due to heavy rains in the region. This has not only ruined the current Kharif crop but also jeopardised irrigation for the upcoming Rabi crop, affecting 116 hectares of farmland.

Deputy Sarpanch Lokendra Singh Rathore has voiced strong concerns regarding the pond's failure, attributing it directly to the negligence of the water resources department. He noted that he had previously alerted the department about damage to the dam and water leakage, but the response was merely a formality, with no serious action taken.

'Rahul Gandhi Has No Right To Insult Hindus, He Should Apologise', Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan...
Rathore mentioned that a hole had formed in the dam, which was reported to the authorities, but no preventive measures were implemented. Sarpanch representative, Laxman Singh Kharari, stated that despite multiple notifications to the department over the past six months, no action was taken to address the maintenance issues.

Gram panchayat has prepared a spot panchnama and sent it to the department, demanding urgent repairs to the pond and compensation for the affected farmers. Kharari warned that if their demands are not met, a movement will be organised to hold the authorities accountable.

Local officials have criticised the lack of presence from the SDO and sub-engineer of the water resources department, claiming they are not stationed at the headquarters and are instead managing operations remotely.

There are 62 ponds in the Sardarpur irrigation department area, many of which are suffering due to inadequate maintenance. MLA Pratap Grewal visited the site to assess the damage and has called for an investigation into the incident, as well as compensation for the farmers whose crops were destroyed.

In response, the newly appointed in-charge SDO of the irrigation department Sonu Kannauj, got away saying he received the charge of SDO only on Friday evening.

