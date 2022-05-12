Indore: Water marketing in the land of Ganga-Yamuna worrying

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the groundwater conservation campaign being run in the city, a summer lecture series is being organised at Jal Sabhagrah from May 7 to 13, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the Sanstha Abhyas Mandal, in which lectures were given regarding water conservation. On Wednesday, water expert Umashankar Pandey (Chitrakoot) delivered a lecture on the topic, Community Participation in Water Conservation.

Pandey said that, in the past, water and trees used to be the basis of justice in our country. Every civilisation of our country has developed on the banks of a river. About 80% of the diseases in the world are caused by dirty water. Every day, 5,000 children all over the world die due to contaminated water. The life of every living being is dependent on water, which is the basis of life.

Pandey said that a seed lying in the earth changes into a tree with water. He added that marketing of water in this country of Ganga-Yamuna was very worrying. Today, water is being sold in bottles in the country. Rivers are the lifeline of our country. They give out a message of courage and patience. They are a symbol of the culture of our country.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said on this occasion that water conservation was the need of the hour. Water conservation was a very important subject in the country, as well as in the world. For this, we all have to work together. There is a limited amount of rainfall during the rainy season. So, it is necessary to collect rainwater. The corporation is working with everyone to increase the groundwater level in the city. With the cooperation of all, Indore will also be successful in its groundwater conservation campaign, she said.

