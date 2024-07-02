Indore Water Crisis: 90L Ltrs Of Rainwater Goes Underground After 1 Inch Rainfall Via 100 Recharge Shafts

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The recharge shafts are increasing the underground water level in the city which faced one of the worst water shortages this year due to depleting underground water level. As per the claim by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), 90 lakh litres of rainwater goes underground through 100 recharge shafts constructed by it across the city if rainfall is 1 inch.

To increase the underground water level of the city and to deal with the water crisis in future, IMC made water conservation a movement to connect citizens and to inspire them to install rainwater harvesting system at their own residences or institutions. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, municipal commissioner Shivam Verma said that they are making efforts to improve the underground water level and citizens are also expected to do their bit.

Bhargav said that as part of the water conservation effort made by the corporation in the city, citizens were encouraged to install rainwater harvesting system in their homes and institutions, which helped in increasing the underground water level by conserving rain water. The citizens have understood the importance of water conservation and took steps to adopt rainwater harvesting system, making water movement a mass movement, he added.

IMC water works in-charge Abhishek Bablu Sharma said, 'As part of water conservation campaign, recharge shafts have been constructed in various open spaces of the city like grounds, gardens and other areas. Recharge shafts have been constructed at 100 places in the city so far. Through these recharge shafts, we are trying to increase the underground water level of the city.' Bhargav said that their aim is to make Jal Andolan a Jan Andolan. 'With the participation and cooperation of citizens, we can make this campaign successful and prevent water crisis in the future,' he added.