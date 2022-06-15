e-Paper Get App

Indore wanted a smart candidate, we gave it Bhargav, says Narottam Mishra

Mishra said that Indoreans have a deep faith in the BJP and its leadership as they are for development.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister and district-in-charge Narottam Mishra said here on Wednesday that Smart City Indore wanted a smart candidate from the BJP for the mayoral polls, so they gave the ticket to Pushyamitra Bhargav. “Our candidate is smart, young and highly qualified. Victory in the mayoral polls is certain,” he told reporters.

Mishra said that Indoreans have a deep faith in the BJP and its leadership as they are for development. “The people of Indore are visionaries and very watchful. They know how Indore developed under BJP rule. Indoreans know well that BJP is a synonym for development. Our candidate will get a thumping victory in the election,” he added.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Indore had got an intelligent and visionary candidate in Bhargav for the mayoral polls. “The BJP candidate will take development of the city to newer heights,” he added.

article-image

