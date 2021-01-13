Indore: Wait is over! Covieshield lands

INDORE: City’s painstaking wait is over… at least for about 15,000 beneficiaries. An indigo flight (number 6E5382) landed with the booster dose consignment ‘COVIDSHIELD’ on Wednesday at 4.03 pm, 22 minutes before time! Action on a war-footing was in store and distribution of Serum India’s vaccine shots started from the regional vaccine storage centre to district storage centres in districts of Indore and Ujjain Districts.

According to Airport Director Aryama Sanyal, the response time of the staff was only five minutes as they had started unloading the vaccine at 4.08 pm and the boxes were handed over to the Regional Director, Health Dr Ashok Dagaria, in 2.5 minutes. “We have received as many as 13 boxes of vaccine of Serum Institute’s COVISHIELD. There are a total 1,51, 520 doses for 15 districts of Indore and Ujjain Division. Each vial contains 10 doses as 0.5ML dose will be administered to the beneficiaries,” Regional Director, Health Dr Ashok Dagaria said. He added that Indore district for now needed as many as 33,000 doses for over 15,000 beneficiaries, two doses per beneficiary in a gap of 28 days.