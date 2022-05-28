Indore: ​Voting for 4 janpads in district on June 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



As per the schedule released by State Election Commission on Friday, elections of 4 Janpads of the district; Indore, Depalpur, Sanwer and Mhow will be held in the first phase.

Accordingly, the voting for Gram panchayat (panchs, sarpanchs), Janpad panchayats and Zila panchayat (17 members) will be held on June 25. The filing of nomination papers will start on May 30.

According to the schedule released by the State Election Commission, the notification of the election will be issued on May 30, at 10.30 am. The reservation of seats and the list of polling stations will also be published on this day, and the process of filing nomination papers will also start.

The last date for filing nomination papers will be June 6. Scrutiny of nomination papers received will be done on 7th June. Candidates can withdraw their name till 3 pm on 10th June.

The process of preparation of list of contesting candidates and allotment of election symbols to them will be done immediately after withdrawal of nominations.

Polling will be held on June 25 from 7 am to 3 pm.

The counting of votes to be done at the polling stations will be done immediately after the poll ends on June 25. The counting of votes to be done at block headquarters will be done on June 28. Tabulation of counting of votes of panch, sarpanch, Janpad panchayat members and declaration of election results will be done on July 14. Block-level tabulation of votes for the post of Zila panchayat members will also be done on July 14. The tabulation of votes for the post of Zila panchayat members will be done at the district headquarters and declaration of election results will be done on July 15 at 10.30 am.