Indore: Votary Of Sindhi Language Wants To Set Up Sindhi Sangat In Major Cities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Social worker and a votary of the Sindhi language, Asha Chand, said she aimed to set up a branch of Sindhi Sangat in all the main cities of the country.

The founder of Vishwa Sindhi Sangat, Asha Chand was in the city on Tuesday to promote Sindhi language. She said, “It is our endeavour that the Sindhi children know their language, for this it is necessary to use Sindhi language in every Sindhi household. We are trying for this through different mediums.”

She added, “The Sindhi society, which contributed significantly to the war of independence, suffered the maximum pain due to partition of the country. After independence, every language has its province in the country but Sindhi society has no land of its own. Today there is a challenge before society to save its heritage and culture.”

Doordarshan in Sindhi language

Chand has appealed to the Central government that there must be a channel for Sindhi language. She said, “Doordarshan has different channels for almost every language and region and government must introduce it in Sindhi language as well. Through this channel, not only will the Sindhi language expand but also information about the society and its heritage, cultural and religious beliefs will be available.”

Start curriculum in schools

“There are many schools in the country and state where the regional language is taught as a compulsory subject. Once upon a time, there were government Sindhi schools in cities like Indore, which have been closed. I met the education minister of the state in this regard and have requested MP Shankar Lalwani for help. Sindhi language should be included in the schools depending on the number of students. Sindhi Sangat is also contacting private school operators in this matter,” said Chand.

