Indore: Vodafone Idea launch TurboNet 4G

Indore: Vodafone Idea Ltd launched TurboNet 4G in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. At a programme organised at Electronic complex, Pardeshipura to announce the event, business head, Vodafone Idea Limited- Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Rajesh Naik, said that the launch of TurboNet 4G follows the successful consolidation of its radio network integration and the deployment of new age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), M-MIMO, L900, TDD and Small Cells to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country.

Naik said that with TurboNet 4G, Vodafone Idea customers across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience.

“We are confident of further strengthening our market position in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” Naik said. Vodafone Idea network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is now bigger, stronger and better post the integration.

The telecom operator in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serves over 2.85 crore customers with 4G, 3G and 2G services. It has 10,043 4G sites post the integration. Vodafone Idea’s 4G coverage has increased to cover 54 million people of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, company officials said.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states have become one of the first few circle in the country to get TurboNet 4G services.

Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd Vishant Vora, said that with unified network is being presented to customers of both brands under a single brand proposition TurboNet 4G in all the integrated markets in India.

So, whether you are a Vodafone or Idea customer, you will be automatically connected through TurboNet 4G.