Indore: Visitors Face Filthy Toilets, Non-Functional RO At Zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi witnessed a surge in visitors to the city zoo who chose to spend their day amidst nature and wildlife.

People flocked the Kamala Nehru Prani Sangrahalay located at Navlakha, to spend quality time with their family and loved ones since morning. People took pictures of the animals and also their family members. Children were fascinated to see the animals and got to know more about them.

However, not all visitors had a pleasant experience, as some encountered problems related to the zoo's facilities. Filthy washrooms and non-functional RO water coolers were among the problems faced by visitors. Families primarily visit zoos with children, and these issues are significant.

