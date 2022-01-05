Indore: Visit RTO…at your own risk

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are going to Regional Transport Office for getting your licenCe, the risk of getting infected by Covid-19 is your own. Even when the administration is on its toes due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, officials in the RTO have turned a blind eye to the negligence and violation of Covid protocols.

The risk increases when a large number of people use biometric machines for giving fingerprints for the licence, but no one sanitizes before and after using the machine. Moreover, none of the officials of the RTO are bothered about the problem as there are no facility of sanitizers on the windows and no social distancing is followed in the queue for giving photographs for licences.

Over 500 people reach the RTO every day and very few of them follow protocols; so, too, the officers concerned.

However, RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said that they would impose some restrictions soon. “We’ll appeal to the people to come to the RTO only for essential work and those accompanying applicants must avoid entering the office,” the RTO added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:33 AM IST