Indore: Visibility drops to 400 m on foggy Monday morning​

Indore:

Amid the continuous fluctuation in weather conditions, citizens woke up to a foggy morning on Monday as the visibility dropped to 400 meters.

Most people were surprised with the change in weather as fog engulfed the city. The weather cleared after 8 am though the day remained cloudy.

According to the regional meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal. However, the cloudy weather couldn’t pull down the night temperature as it was 17 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees Celsius above normal.

“Due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds minimum temperature is very likely to gradually fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India during the next 3-4 days,” officials said.

The department officials said chances of foggy conditions are likely for next couple of days. Humidity level will also be high. City would also witness dew on Tuesday morning.

Weather in January

The climatic feature of Indore is more or less similar to December. Sky is generally clear with light surface winds blowing from north or north-east. The normal minimum temperature is 10.0°C. The mean daily maximum temperature is between 26°C and 28°C. Days are warmer. Westerly or northwesterly winds blow in the afternoon. The monthly total rainfall is 6.5 mm. There have been occasions when substantial rainfall was recorded.