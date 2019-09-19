Indore: VIP lounge at airport to be ready by March

Indore: The 12-year-old proposal to develop a VIP Lounge at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Aiport will be materialized soon. The state aviation department and public works department (PWD) have drawn out Rs 1.41 crore plan for the development of VIP Lounge, which is expected to be ready before the end of this fiscal.

After completion of work, the movement of VIPs would be made through the lounge only. It will not affect general passengers.

The VIP Lounge development plan is about 12 years’ old. For the first time, the state government put up the proposal before the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in 2007 to avail space for the purpose.

However, the AAI had expressed its inability as the state government could not avail the required 28-acre-land at the bottom of Bijasan Hill.

Since the state government is in the process to hand over the land sought by AAI, the State Aviation Department has forwarded the proposal of VIP Lounge.

A formal consensus has been built between the state government and the AAI. However the state government has to put a formal proposal before the AAI in this regard also before implementing the development plan of the lounge.

Anirudha Mukharji, Principal Secretary state Aviation Department reached the city airport from Bhopal on Wednesday to have on-the-spot review of the proposal of development of VIP lounge, which is prepared by the PWD.

ADM BBS Tomar, MS Alava from AAI and Executive Engineer of PWD SK Bansal were present. Bansal also briefed about the plan to Mukharjee.

Official sources said that the VIP lounge would be developed on a 400 sq meter space at Old Terminal building close to office of Deputy Commandant of CISF.

The lounge will have 1 VIP waiting room of 5 people, one meeting room with a capacity of 15 people, one rest room and a refreshment area.

From front side, one can enter the lounge through the porch and from rear side, the entry will be from the Apron area. ‘Our development plan would cost Rs 1.41 crore.

Now, we will submit the plan before State Aviation Department and will float the tenders. If everything goes in right way, we will be able to develop the VIP Lounge by March next year’, sources said.

