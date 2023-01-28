Indore: Vikas Yatra from February 6

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vikas Yatra will start in the district from February 5. The yatra will reach every ward of each township in the city and every village of the district. This journey will last for 20 days.

Extensive preparations are underway. A joint meeting of public representatives and officials was held at the collector’s office on Friday. A detailed discussion was held regarding the preparations for the yatra.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the meeting virtually from Bhopal.

MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, chairman of IDA, Jaipal Singh Chawda, collector Dr Ilayaraja T, MLAs Akash Vijayvargiya and Mahendra Hardia and other public representatives and officers of various departments were present.

All SDMs have been made nodal officers for the Yatra arrangements at their respective areas. During the yatra, as per the schemes of the state government, the beneficiaries will be given benefits of public welfare schemes. During the yatra, citizens will also be informed about various beneficiary oriented and public welfare schemes being run by the government. They will also be informed about the development work being done by the state government. Along with this, several projects will be inaugurated and Bhoomi Pujan will also be done in the area. Addressing the meeting virtually, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, called upon everyone to make the yatra a grand success. Yatra should be made a tool of public utility. It should be ensured that the benefits of the government schemes are extended to eligible persons who are yet to receive the benefits.

MP Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, IDA chairman Chawda and other public representatives gave their suggestions regarding the effective organisation of the Vikas Yatra. They said that more and more people should be involved in this yatra. Citizens should be given prior information regarding the yatra, so that they can take advantage of it and participate in the same.

