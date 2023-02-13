Indore: Vikas Yatra; 258 development works inaugurated in 6 assemblies

Barwah (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, Vikas Yatras continued their run across all constituencies for the seventh day. So far, during the Vikas Yatra, 193 development works worth more than Rs 22 crore have been bhoomi pujaned, and 258 development works worth Rs 20 crore have been inaugurated across 6 constituencies in the district.

On Sunday, bhoomi pujan was performed for ten development projects worth more than Rs 1.2 crore, and 32 development projects worth Rs 1.6 crore were inaugurated across six constituencies in the district.

In Bhagwanpura alone, 10 development works worth Rs 69 lakh and a bhoomi pujan of five works worth Rs 55 lakh were inaugurated; similarly, eight development works worth Rs 60 lakh were inaugurated in Kasrawad assembly.

According to official information, genuine beneficiaries are being added and given benefits under various government schemes during these yatras. In Maheshwar assembly, a bhoomi pujan of two development projects worth Rs 48 lakh was performed, and six development projects worth Rs 13 lakh were inaugurated.

As many five inaugurations worth Rs 13 lakh and Bhoomipujan of two development works worth Rs 11 lakh have taken place in Khargone assembly. On February 5, a series of Vikas Yatras began in the district.

According to official information, genuine beneficiaries are being added and are benefiting from various government schemes during these yatras. During the yatras, citizens submitted 824 applications, of which 205 were accepted. The yatras will come to an end on February 25.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)