Indore: Vikas Narwalto share smart meter success story with representatives of US & 5 other nations

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Vikas Narwal would be delivering a keynote address on success of smart meter system in Indore during an international workshop being jointly organized under the aegis of United States Agency for International Development, World Utility Summit and Ministry of Power, Government of India, at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Representatives from USA, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India would participate in the workshop.

Narwal, the man behind the installation of 1.20 lakh smart meter in the city, would narrate the success story of smart metering in the country.

Narwal said that the smart meter which are based on radio frequency have not only cut losses but also contained power pilferage thus inching the West Discom from loss making company towards profit-making company.

Indore is the only country to have installed more than 1 lakh smart meter in the country.