Indore: Vijay Nagar, Sudama Nagar top the ‘wrong’ list

Indore: With the increasing cases of COVID-19 across the city, number of cases in Vijay Nagar and Sudama Nagar are also increasing continuously and these areas are on the top of the list of top hotspots.

On Wednesday, as many as 638 people tested positive from 264 areas of the city.

Moreover, Vijay Nagar areas witnessed highest number of cases in the last five days i.e. 62 while Sudama Nagar witnessed 60 cases.

When it comes to overall cases, Sudama Nagar is on the top while Vijay Nagar following it closely.

On Wednesday, Vijay Nagar saw the highest number of cases pegged at 15 while Sudama Nagar and Scheme 78 saw 14 cases each.

According to Control Room in-charge and contact tracing Dr Anil Dongre, these 15 patients were tested positive from three families only.

“Most of these patients didn’t have any symptoms and many of them are kept in home quarantine,” he said.

“We have started contact tracing of the people and have been taking samples of all those who came in contact with these people," the contact tracing in-charge said.

As many as 638 cases were tested positive in Indore on Wednesday turning the rate of positive patients close to 13.71 percent. These 643 patients were found from 264 areas of the city.

Total number of positive cases was 70309 with 962 deaths. Active cases in the city are 4208 while 65139 patients were recovered.