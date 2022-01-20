Indore: ​​Vidisha ​man ​booked for raping woman

Indore

A youth from Vidisha was booked for allegedly raping a girl on the promise of marriage in Banganga area, police said on Thursday. When the girl told him to marry her, the accused threatened that he would commit suicide if she forced him for the marriage. The police have started a search for the accused.

According to the police, the 22-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that the accused met her two years ago and befriended her. Later, the accused made physical relations with her. Then, the victim opposed ​but ​the accused promised to marry her. According to the victim, the accused made relations with her several times by promising to marry her.

When the girl told him to marry her, the accused ​refused and ​started threatening her that he would commit suicide i​​f she forced him to marry her. He also ​verbally abused her.​The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and SC​/​ST ​A​ct against the accused. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 08:23 PM IST