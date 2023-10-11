Indore: Videography Team To Be Present In Each Assembly Constituency 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced the C-vigil app which can be accessed by people to register their complaints about the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). A videography team will be present in each assembly constituency to keep a check on violations.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T, while giving information about Model the Code of Conduct, Property Defacement Act, Noise Control Act, Public Representation Act, paid news and other provisions, said that these should be followed in all circumstances.

He said, fair, transparent and peaceful elections are our priority. Everyone's cooperation is expected in this. Giving information about the election programme, he said that the Model Code of Conduct came into force as soon as the election programme was announced. He said that strict enforcement of the Defacement of Property Act will be ensured. Along with this, election activities are also being monitored by forming a video team. A Control room is also being built. Police commissioner Makarand Deouskar said that the Motor Vehicles Act will be strictly enforced in the district. He expected cooperation from everyone. He said that all events during elections should be organised only after taking due permission.

Dr. Ilayaraja informed about the C-Vigil Suvidha App and other portals in the meeting. He said that returning and assistant returning officers have been appointed in all 9 assembly constituencies of Indore district. The election process will be conducted by them as per the prescribed schedule. Nomination papers for the three assembly constituencies of the district, Depalpur, Mhow and Sanwer, will be taken at the respective assembly constituency headquarters. Nomination papers for the remaining assembly constituencies will be taken in the collector's office.

