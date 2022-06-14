Indore: Video of 3 girls beating up a girl with stick goes viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl employed at Dominos was assaulted by three girls in the Dwarkapuri area allegedly for backbiting. The video of the incident got viral on Monday after which a case was registered at the police station.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Satish Dwivedi said that the victim Nandini Yadav complained against main accused Pinky and her friends of assaulting her.

Police said that the victim complained that on Saturday morning when she was going to work the three accused attacked her.

The video of the attack was recorded by one of the spectators who put it on social media and it went viral.

In the video, it could be seen that the three attackers stopped the victim on her way. Initially, they had an argument with the accused verbally abusing the victim. Soon their argument turned ugly and the three started pushing and shoving the victim.

The accused then started assaulting the victim using a wooden stick. They hit her on her shoulder, back, legs and neck. The victim fell down on the road after which the accused kicked and slapped her and pulled her hair. Then they threatened her and then went away. The victim in the video can be seen pleading with the accused to leave her and not beat her but they did not stop and continued beating her.

Police said it was not a gang war. The victim and the accused are\were friends. Recently, the victim said some mean things about the main accused Pinky after which the duo had an argument over the phone. Apparently, the victim did not stop her backbiting which resulted in the outburst against her.

In the incident, the victim did not receive any severe injuries. Police, however, registered a case and started searching for the accused.