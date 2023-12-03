Indore: Video Conferencing Report Point Starts At District Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video conferencing report point was inaugurated by Justice Vivek Rusia at the Govind Vallabh Pant District Hospital on Saturday. According to Civil Surgeon Dr GL Sodhi, “The main objective of starting this is that doctors will not have to go to court to present their point during the hearing of cases.

The facility will facilitate the treatment of patients as doctors will be able to be present in the court through video calling. Addressing the programme, Justice Rusia said that his stance has been very responsive towards doctors since the beginning. He has always felt the service spirit of the doctors. For this purpose this distance point will be more convenient for them.

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that this system is being implemented in the entire state. Justice Vivek Rusia has been in favour of technology and the use of advanced technology to make the task simple and easy. CMHO Dr BS Saitya, civil surgeon Dr GL Sodhi, superintendent MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, ADJ Gangasharan Dubey and doctors of the district hospital were present in the programme.