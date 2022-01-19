Indore: Vicky Kaushal plays cricket in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted playing a cricket match in Christian College ground, Indore on Tuesday.

He played the match with the production team. Kaushal is shooting for his upcoming film ‘Luka Chuppi-2’ in the city. Actress Sara Ali Khan is playing the lead female character in the film.

According to reports, Vicky plays the role of a yoga teacher and Sara as a teacher. Besides shooting in the city, some shots of the film have also been shot in Ujjain.

Earlier, Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif was also spotted in the city. Katrina had arrived in the city on the night of January 7 and she returned to Mumbai on January 17.

The newlywed couple also celebrated their one month wedding anniversary and Lohri celebration at City hotel in Indore.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:09 PM IST