Indore: Veterinary docs to check ration shops

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)





Veterinary doctors are going to check ration shops to see whether they are implementing government schemes properly or not. This follows the CM's directive to check ration shops properly during a recent video conference with officials.



Food inspector Jitendra Shilpi said there are 97 PDS shops in Mhow tehsil and veterinary doctors will check the godowns, measuring instruments, stock in hand etc. They were asked to submit the report within six days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:49 AM IST