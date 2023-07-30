 Indore: Veteran Journalist Veena Nagpal Passes Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Veteran Journalist Veena Nagpal Passes Away

Indore: Veteran Journalist Veena Nagpal Passes Away

Her funeral procession will be taken out from her residence AB/21 Scheme no.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran journalist, columnist, educationist and social worker Veena Nagpal passed away on Saturday. She was unwell from some time. She was wife of late Prof Om Nagpal. She used to write on contemporary issues for various popular newspapers. Her funeral procession will be taken out from her residence AB/21 Scheme no. 54 Vijay Nagar to Vijay Nagar Muktidham on Sunday 10 am. Various journalists have expressed deep grief on her demise.

Read Also
Indore: Veteran journalist and Padma Shri awardee Abhay Chhajlani passes away
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Veteran Journalist Veena Nagpal Passes Away

Indore: Veteran Journalist Veena Nagpal Passes Away

Indore: Amit Shah’s Visit Will Be A Game Changer For BJP: Vijayvargiya

Indore: Amit Shah’s Visit Will Be A Game Changer For BJP: Vijayvargiya

Indore: SVEEP Activities Launched In District

Indore: SVEEP Activities Launched In District

Indore: Two MBA Students Stabbed By Unidentified Youths

Indore: Two MBA Students Stabbed By Unidentified Youths

Indore: Nath To Attend Several Events In City Today

Indore: Nath To Attend Several Events In City Today