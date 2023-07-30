Indore: Veteran Journalist Veena Nagpal Passes Away

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran journalist, columnist, educationist and social worker Veena Nagpal passed away on Saturday. She was unwell from some time. She was wife of late Prof Om Nagpal. She used to write on contemporary issues for various popular newspapers. Her funeral procession will be taken out from her residence AB/21 Scheme no. 54 Vijay Nagar to Vijay Nagar Muktidham on Sunday 10 am. Various journalists have expressed deep grief on her demise.

