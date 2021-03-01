Indore: Venkatesh Iyer misses double hundred by 2 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : On a day of remarkable power-hitting in Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over domestic tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders' new-recruit Venkatesh Iyer made the most of solid batting at Holkar Stadium for Madhya Pradesh against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare trophy group B’ last league match played here on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh, which won the toss and opted to bat, got off to a fine start with Iyer and Abhishek Bhandari taking the Punjab attack to shreds. Iyer was in some big-hitting mood as he continued to put pressure on Punjab bowlers even after the departure of Bhandari. Iyer stitched a 144-run stand for the 2nd wicket with Rajat Patidar (54) and Aditya Shrivastava (88) before he was run out for 198.

Iyer hit as many as 7 sixes and 20 boundaries as he took the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Mayank Markande and Gurkeerat Mann to the cleaners. The left-hander needed just 146 balls for his 198 before Kaul ran him out.This is Iyer's highest List A score as he went past his previous best of 109 not out. Iyer's blitzkrieg helped Madhya Pradesh 402 for 3. In reply, Punjab managed to score 297 runs in 42.3 overs and lost the match by 105 runs. For MP, Mihir Hirwani striked agains and took 4 wickets.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 402 for 3 in 50 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 198, Aditya Shrivastava 88 not out, Rajat Patidar 54) Punjab 297 all out in 42.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 104, Siddharth Kaul 33; Mihir Hirwani 4/62)