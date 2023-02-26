Indore: Vehicles parked at Vijay Nagar police station catch fire, 20 vehicles burn to ashes; WATCH video

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20 vehicles parked at Vijay Nagar police station in Indore caught fire suddenly and burned to ashes on Sunday afternoon. Reason behind the fire is not yet known.
The vehicles were seized by the police during different incidents.
Fire brigade was called at the spot and is still trying to douse the flames.
More details in the matter are awaited.
