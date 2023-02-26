e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Vehicles parked at Vijay Nagar police station catch fire, 20 vehicles burn to ashes; WATCH video

Indore: Vehicles parked at Vijay Nagar police station catch fire, 20 vehicles burn to ashes; WATCH video

Reason behind the fire is not yet known.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Vehicles parked at Vijay Nagar police station catch fire; 20 vehicles burn to ashes | FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20 vehicles parked at Vijay Nagar police station in Indore caught fire suddenly and burned to ashes on Sunday afternoon. Reason behind the fire is not yet known.

The vehicles were seized by the police during different incidents.

Fire brigade was called at the spot and is still trying to douse the flames.

More details in the matter are awaited.  

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function in Khargone
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Vehicles parked at Vijay Nagar police station catch fire, 20 vehicles burn to ashes; WATCH...

Indore: Vehicles parked at Vijay Nagar police station catch fire, 20 vehicles burn to ashes; WATCH...

Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Australian cricket team arrives Indore for third Test match

Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Australian cricket team arrives Indore for third Test match

Madhya Pradesh: Agar man kills wife and burns body in field

Madhya Pradesh: Agar man kills wife and burns body in field

Madhya Pradesh: Driver killed as tanker carrying chemicals turns turtle in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Driver killed as tanker carrying chemicals turns turtle in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Health benefits of consuming Indian Superfood-Millets shared in Manawar

Madhya Pradesh: Health benefits of consuming Indian Superfood-Millets shared in Manawar