Indore: Veggies more expensive this month due to rising petro prices

Our Staff Reporter

Indore: Vegetable prices that had come down last month are slowly creeping up in the city, thanks to the rising petroleum prices.

The rising price of vegetables has dented the monthly budget of the middle and lower middle class, who are already struggling to cope with the financial distress caused by the pandemic.

Rajesh a vegetable seller told that the hike in vegetable prices in the city is due to higher transportation cost because of the hike in petrol price.

Vikram, another vegetable seller spoke in a similar vein. He said that vegetable traders are charging more for the same vegetables as they add the cost of transportation, which has increased.

According to Bhola a trader, fuel is the major component while fixing prices of vegetables. When farmers dispatch their vegetables they typically add transport charges (as expenses).

This additional charges has to be ultimately recovered from the consumers. He further added that as soon fuel prices increase, transport associations pass on the extra burden to farmers or traders. We have to recover additional costs by passing it on to consumers.

Anita, a consumer said that the high fuel prices pinch in many ways. "It has increased the vegetables prices, and drilling a hole in our monthly budget. We hope that the government will take corrective steps immediately. That will give relief to consumers. Otherwise, it will be difficult to meet all the expenses", she said.

Neetu a housewife said " Vegetable prices have put our kitchen budget on fire. The government should do something on the vegetable price hike."

Vegetables price in the month of December 2020

Potatoes 15-20/- kg

Brinjal 10-15/- kg

Tomatoes 10-15/- kg

Onion 20/- kg

Capsicum 80-90/- kg

Vegetables price in the month of January 2021

Potatoes 25-30/- kg

Brinjal 17-20/- kg

Tomatoes 20-25/- kg

Onion 25/- kg

Capsicum 110-120/- kg