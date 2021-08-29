Indore: ​Veda Gurukul proposed at Khajrana Ganesh temple

Indore

​A Veda Gurukul is likely to be set up in the Khajrana Ganesh temple premises soon, following discussions between the temple priests and ​Ayodhya temple construction in charge Hari Shankar.

Shankar, ​who is from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)​, met Khajrana temple priests and discussed ​the issue on Sunday.

“Vedic systems of knowledge ​are ​spreading worldwide through teachings like Yoga, Vedanta, Ayurveda, Jyotish and Vaastu, along with numerous books, courses and teachers,” Shankar said. He quoted that this knowledge must reach out to every Indian and we can only sustain it through a proper school, i.e. Gurukul to teach Vedas.

“There are four Indo-Aryan Vedas: the Rig Veda contains hymns about their mythology; the Sama Veda consists mainly of hymns about religious rituals; the Yajur Veda contains instructions for religious rituals; and the Atharva Veda consists of spells against enemies, sorcerers, and diseases,” Shankar said.

He added that ​the V​edic knowledge represents not only the past but also the future of India.

In agreement with the same, Khajrana temple priests Ashok Bhatt, Dr Bhupendra Dharwa and Vineet Bhatt said, “It’s truly a requirement and can be taken ahead with the support of people and approval of district administration.”

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 08:20 PM IST