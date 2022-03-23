Indore: Vaxing 40K kids aging 12-14 years on the first day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to complete the vaccination of kids aged between 12 and 14 years as soon as possible, the health department has planned to inoculate over 40,000 beneficiaries on the first day of the vaccination drive starting on Wednesday (March 23). As many as 187 vaccination centres have been prepared for inoculating kids in the district, including 102 centres in the urban areas.

The department has been targeting vaccination of over 1.15 lakh teenagers falling in the age group.

‘Responsibility on the teachers’

‘As in the vaccination campaign of teenagers of age between 15 and 17 years, teachers have given the responsibility to ensure registration of students and schools have to ensure mobilisation of the students for 100 per cent vaccination. There’ll be no compulsion for children to get vaccinated only in the school where they study as they can take the dose in any school they prefer to’ — Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

‘907 schools, 1.15L beneficiaries’

‘We’ve received a list of 907 schools in Indore in which over 1.15 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 12 to 14 years study. Many kids also study in other education institutions and some are dropouts or those who don’t go to schools due to which we’re targeting vaccination of over 1.15 lakh teenagers’ — Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer

