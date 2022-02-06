Indore: Vax gets good response in district after a long time

Indore

The district health department got a good response to the vaccination after a long time as over 20,000 people were inoculated on Saturday.

It is almost after a month when the health department received such a response to the vaccination drive mainly for the second dose of vaccine among teenagers of age 15 and 18 years.

As many as 20,795 people were inoculated on Saturday across 251 vaccination centres.

Out of 20,795 people, over 10,900 were teenagers of age 15 to 18 years vaccinated with the second dose of vaccine. Similarly, over 5000 people of age between 18 and 44 years took the second dose of the vaccine.

However, the response to precaution dose remained poor as only about 2000 people took the precaution dose including the health care workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years of age.

“We got a good response to the vaccination mainly by the teenagers for getting a second dose of the vaccine. We are expecting a similar response ahead as over 60,000 teenagers who turned eligible for the second dose will come forward for the same,” the immunization officer said.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that they received stock of Covaxin and now there is a sufficient number of vaccine doses. “Along with vaccination, we are also checking the list of health care workers and frontline workers waiting for the second dose and appealing to them to take the precaution dose at the earliest.”

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:10 AM IST