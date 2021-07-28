Indore: Vax drive chugging along towards 100 % target

Indore

As many as 61,538 people were inoculated at 218 sites across the district on Wednesday.

“We had targeted over 80,000 people for vaccination but we could vaccinate over 61,000 people. The reason behind the decrease in vaccination could be because many people are waiting for the second vaccine dose and also problems in online slot booking,” immunization officer Tarun Gupta said.

He said that people have shown a good response to the drive and they are aiming to achieve a 100 per cent target of vaccinating people of the district with at least the first dose of vaccine in a fortnight.

“We have already vaccinated over 85 per cent of the people of the city and we will complete the vaccination 100 per cent population if the vaccination supply continues properly,” Dr Gupta said.

Over 39,000 people above the age of 18 years, over 15,000 people above the age of 45 and over 5,500 people above 60 years have been vaccinated.

“Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported. We have vaccinated over 24.36 lakh people with at least one dose of vaccine and over 6.01 lakh people with both the doses which is highest in the state,” Dr Gupta said.