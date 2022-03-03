Indore​​ (Madhya Pradesh)

The students of Vishisht School Of Management were brought on ​an ​industrial visit at the Free Press Indore office on Thursday. The group of around 25 students learnt about the functioning of the media industry and the working of newspapers. They were informed about the various departments of the newspaper.

The eager students asked officials of Free Press about how news is made, how printing is done and about other works of the newspaper. They also got the opportunity to see the live printing of the newspaper. They were also told about how reporters gather information​ for their reports​

The students were also informed about the responsibility of media towards society and ​the seriousness required for a media organisation in handling sensitive and confidential news.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:23 PM IST