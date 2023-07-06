 Indore: Varsities, Colleges Told To Opt For Digital Mode For All Financial Transactions
The higher education institutions have been asked to disseminate the information and undertake activities of promotion of digital payments across the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing “Digital Payments Utsav" planned during the G20 presidency, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and colleges to opt for digital mode for all types of financial transactions.  

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors and principals, UGC secretary Manish Joshi said, “As India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) and 'G20 presidency, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) endeavours to increase the access to easy and convenient digital payment solutions to all citizens, with particular focus on inclusion of the hard-to-reach geography and population, including small merchants and street vendors.” 

“Towards this, MeitY has initiated a comprehensive campaign "Digital Payments Utsav" planned during the G20 presidency from February 9 to October 9, with particular focus on G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) event cities, namely Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” the letter reads. 

In view of the above, the UGC said that the following activities should be adhered to, including adoption of digital payments for all financial transactions (payments and receipts) in all universities and colleges; conduct of awareness programmes for promotion of digital payments in campuses with the collaboration of digital payments ecosystem partners such as banks, fintech's, PSPs, etc; widespread campaign for promotion of digital payments, and publicity of benefits of various digital payment modes, through social media and hoardings, banners, posters etc.

The higher education institutions have been asked to disseminate the information and undertake activities mentioned above to take forward the agenda of promotion of digital payments across the country, with particular focus on G20 (DEWG) event cities. 

