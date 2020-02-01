Indore-Varanasi Tejas train run on thrice in a week

Indore: Indore-Varanasi Tejas Train, which will be the 3rd private sector train of the country, will run thrice in a week from both sides. Its operation will start from auspicious occasion Mahashivratri February 21 from the city.

Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of Passenger Amenities Committee of the Railway Board, informed here on Saturday that the railway has virtually finalized the schedule of the train, which will be declared very soon. However, the train will run thrice in a week from both sides and days of operation are yet to be disclosed. 2 days will be running via Lucknow and 1 day via Prayagraj (Allahabad). From February 20 it will commence the operation from Varanasi. The train will be Tajas like, which will have coaches of Humsafar train.

It may be point able that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made the announcement of the starting of the train in the city following visit of Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain.