​Indore: Vandals stealing reflectors, plants ​from Atal flyover​

Indore:​​

​M​ischievous ​elements have started stealing and damaging reflectors ​from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Flyover​, which was recently inaugurated by the chief minister. They have also started plucking flowers and uprooted plants and ​taking them away.

Reflector​s​ and plant​s​ there for safety and decoration​​

The Indore Municipal Corporation has planted ​ornamental plants ​along the divider of the 750-meter-long flyover ​to make it look more attractive. Looking at the safety of the commuters the reflectors were also installed ​along the divider of the flyover ​to prevent accidents.

​Locals saw people damaging flyover​​

According to residents living near ​the ​flyover​, they have witnessed people ​pulling out the reflectors ​and taking them away. Some are stopping on the bridge to make videos and taking selfies.​

Nikita Sahu, one of the residents ​who lives nearby ​said that she ​came to ​the ​flyover ​in the morning ​for a walk and saw a few aged people plucking flowers.​ ​​Some had uprooted the plant​s​ and ​taken it away with them​, she added.​

Risky to stop ​on flyover​

People also ​appear to be halting ​on the flyover and clicking pictures​. But, one of the IDA engineers said that this is very risky because ​the flyover is not meant for pedestrians so there is no footpath, and at present vehicles are being driven very fast on the flyover, ​increasing the chances of accident.

IDA officials said

“IDA ​is only responsible for the construction of the flyover, which we have done very well. Now, it is the public's responsibility to ​maintain the flyover and use it properly. I urge people that they should not do such things," said Dharmendra Kanthal, Executive Engineer, Indore Development Authority.