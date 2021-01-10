​Indore: Vandals stealing reflectors, plants ​from Atal flyover​

Indore:
Mischievous elements have started stealing and damaging reflectors from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Flyover, which was recently inaugurated by the chief minister. They have also started plucking flowers and uprooted plants and taking them away.
Reflectors and plants there for safety and decoration
The Indore Municipal Corporation has planted ornamental plants along the divider of the 750-meter-long flyover to make it look more attractive. Looking at the safety of the commuters the reflectors were also installed along the divider of the flyover to prevent accidents.
Locals saw people damaging flyover
According to residents living near the flyover, they have witnessed people pulling out the reflectors and taking them away. Some are stopping on the bridge to make videos and taking selfies.
Nikita Sahu, one of the residents who lives nearby said that she came to the flyover in the morning for a walk and saw a few aged people plucking flowers. Some had uprooted the plants and taken it away with them, she added.
Risky to stop on flyover
People also appear to be halting on the flyover and clicking pictures. But, one of the IDA engineers said that this is very risky because the flyover is not meant for pedestrians so there is no footpath, and at present vehicles are being driven very fast on the flyover, increasing the chances of accident.
IDA officials said
“IDA is only responsible for the construction of the flyover, which we have done very well. Now, it is the public's responsibility to maintain the flyover and use it properly. I urge people that they should not do such things," said Dharmendra Kanthal, Executive Engineer, Indore Development Authority.
