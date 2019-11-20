Indore: Van overloaded with school kids seized

Indore: Traffic police confiscated an overloaded van carrying children of two schools at Bengali Square on Tuesday. A case has been registered against van driver under the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act.

A team led by traffic subedar Syed Kazim Hussain was deployed to check vehicles at Bengali Square. The team spotted a van overloaded with school children while a girl was sitting on driver’s lap. When police stopped the van, driver Surndra Pal of Badi Gwaltoli area begged for an apology. However, the van was seized and challan was issued to him.

Subedar Kazim said van’s seating capacity is of 8 people including driver. But it had 22 children of two schools packed like sardines. Police who were shocked to see a girl child of pre primary class sitting on the lap of driver reprimanded him.

According to information, driver was bringing children from Karnataka Vidya Niketan on Kanadiya Road to drop them to their places while students of Kendriya Vidyalaya were taken to their school. Police with the help of a vehicle dropped children at their homes and to the school.

Kazim said driver’s act to overload the van could have put children’s lives in danger. So, strict action is being taken against him. Police will write a letter to RTO to cancel driver’s licence.