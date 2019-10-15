Indore: Van carryingstudents hit by SUV

Indore: A van going to drop students to St. Raphael’s School was hit by a speeding SUV in Sanyogitaganj area on Tuesday morning. It is said that the van overturned in the accident, but fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, police said.

The accident took place around 7 am near Shivaji Vatika. A white colour van was going to drop the students when an SUV hit the side of the van, which overturned due to the impact of the accident. Three children received minor injuries, who were helped out by passersby.

According to Sanyogitganj police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi, the SUV was seized after the accident and we have informed school management also. None of the children was injured in the accident and no one registered any complaint.