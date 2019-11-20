Indore: Vaishnav Law College students stage protest

Indore: LLB and BA-LLB students of Shri Vaishnav Law College staged a demonstration on the campus as their exam forms were not forwarded by the college following non-submission of fee and short attendance.

Wednesday was last day for submitting exam forms without late fee but the college denied forwarding the forms stating that some students’ attendance is short whereas some others have not paid full fee.

For nearly three hours, the protest continued. It ended when the college management assured the students of holding talks with them over the issue on Thursday.