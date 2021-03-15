Indore: Vaccination target 42K, but only 31% turn up ​

Indore

Even after increasing the centres, the percentage of vaccination has dropped to 31 per cent on Monday as a total of 13​,​403 people were vaccinated for the first and second dose including only 6​,​735 people above 60 years.

The target of vaccination for the day was 42​,​000 including inoculation of frontline workers, health workers for second dose and for people above 60 years.

“We have increased the number of vaccination ​ centres to 139 on Monday. We are trying to provide vaccination easily for the elderly. We are expecting more numbers of people to get vaccinated and believe that the percentage will increase soon,” ​c​hief ​m​edical and ​h​ealth ​o​fficer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He added that as many as 6​,​735 people above 60 years were vaccinated while 1​,​970 were those with comorbid conditions.

The enthusiasm among the senior citizens was seen but hospitals didn’t get the footfall of the expected number of patients.

“Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported in three days of vaccination,” he added.

Vaccination bulletin

​

Total number of session sites 139

Total vaccinated health care workers (first dose) 536

Total vaccinated health care workers (second dose) 741

Total vaccinated frontline workers (first dose) 334

Total vaccinated frontline workers (second dose) 3​,​087

Total vaccinated 45 to 60 years 1​,​970

Total vaccinated 60+ 6​,​735

Total vaccinated on Monday 13​,​403