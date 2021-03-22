Indore: ​Vaccination target 25K, achieved 18.4K​ ​​

Indore:

As many as 18​,​431 people were vaccinated for the first and second dose of health and frontline workers along with 11​,​160 people above 60 years of age, on Monday.

The target of vaccination for the day was over 25​,​000 including inoculation of the second dose of health workers and for people above 60 years.

“Vaccination was done at 222 sites and we are getting a good response. People are coming to the vaccination centres in large numbers and we are also trying to call people for the same with the help of ASHA,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that as many as 11​,​160 people above 60 years were vaccinated while 3​,​977 were those with comorbid conditions.

The enthusiasm among the senior citizens was seen but hospitals didn’t get the footfall of the expected number of patients.

“Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported in three days of vaccination,” he added.

Vaccination bulletin

Total number of session sites 222

Total vaccinated health care workers (first dose) 814

Total vaccinated health care workers (second dose) 310

Total vaccinated frontline workers (first dose) 965

Total vaccinated frontline workers (second dose) 1​,​205

Total vaccinated 45 to 60 years 3​,​970

Total vaccinated 60+ 11​,​160

Total vaccinated on Wednesday 18​,​431