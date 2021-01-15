INDORE: VACCINATION STARTS WITH ‘ASHA’ TODAY

Indore: The “Tryst With Destiny’ has come! From Saturday, the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive will roll out in the city at five selected centres. In the first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated.

WHO’S THE FIRST

Asha Pawar, a Class IV employee working in a district hospital.

REST ON SATURDAY

Apart from Asha, Vinod Shinde, Santhosh Sukhdev, Ashok Medha and Shiv

Shinde, Class -IV employees working at MY Hospital are also on the

list. At the same time, among the health officers, acting CMHO Dr Purnima

Gadaria, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma, HoD of Respiratory Medicine Dr Salil Bhargava, HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey and other doctors will also be vaccinated.

VACCINE TRANSPORTATION

Health Department had already sent the vaccines to the focal points on Friday. Officials will collect the vaccine boxes at 8 am on Saturday and reach the centres at 8.30 am. Vaccination will start at all centres after launching by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between 9 am to 10:30 am.





Registration required

Dr Purnima Gadaria, CMHO told the media that five government

and private hospitals have been earmarked as vaccination centres. The

campaign will run in a phased manner, in which, healthcare providers will be covered in the first phase. In the second phase, the frontline workers, in the third phase, persons above 50 years of age and those who are below 50 but in the risk group.



WHAT’S THE DOSE

0.5ml will be administered using AD syringe on the right arm of the beneficiary. There will be two doses which will be applied at an interval of 28 days. The vaccine will be stored and transported at a temperature of 2°C to 8°C, an open cell policy will not apply.



BENEFICIARIES CATEGORISED

Health care providers are being vaccinated first so that they can continue with their service to mankind. After this, frontline workers will be vaccinated.

SMS to beneficiaries



Unregistered persons will not be vaccinated and there are no facilities for registration at the sites. SMS will be sent to eligible beneficiaries. The date and place of

registration and vaccination date will be informed through SMS only. Photo

identification card must be produced at the time of registration and vaccination. After vaccination, beneficiaries will be required to stay at the venue for 30 minutes.



Appeal to public



Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Gadaria appealed to the public not to spread any rumour as it is an extremely sensitive matter and of immense mass utility.







Box



Vaccination Centers



-MY Hospital

-ESIC Hospital

-Aurbindo Hospital

-Rajshree Apollo Hospital

-Bombay Hospital

BOX

//CORONA AT A GLANCE

1 First positive case of Covid-19 was found on March 24, 2020

2 First death was reported on March 25, 2020 when a 65-year-old woman of Ujjain died in city hospital

3 Total number of positives so far is 56926

4 Total number of deaths in city is 916

5 Total number of tests done is 725224

6 Positivity rate is 7.85 percent

7 Death rate in city is 1.6 percent

8 Recovery rate is 95.01 percent