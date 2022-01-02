Indore: Vaccination for teenagers to begin from Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination for teenagers- from 15 to 18- will start at 289 private and government schools in Indore from Monday, an official said on Sunday.

The Education department and health department will jointly coordinate the vaccination program.

The campaign will administer the first dose of the vaccine to the students of 15 to 18 years.

According to officials, nearly 2 lakh students will be administered the first dose of the vaccine.

While 170 vaccination centres have been in Urban areas, 119 centres have been made in rural areas of the districts.

The health officials said that vaccine doses would be delivered to schools every morning. For this, duty has been finalised for teachers as well as the officials of the health department. Teachers are responsible for bringing the students for vaccination.

According to the action plan, 100% attendance of the students studying in the school will have to be ensured on the scheduled dates of vaccination.

Refreshments for students getting vaccinated

Refreshments and foods will be provided to those students getting vaccinated.

This has been decided considering the basic guideline of having a meal before vaccination. Teachers have also informed parents to ensure breakfast for students.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 03:15 PM IST