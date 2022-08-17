Indore: Vaccination drive hits ‘lack of interest’ hurdle

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With decreasing cases of Covid-19 in the city, the response of people towards the free vaccination drive for precaution dose is too depleting as the health department could achieve only 13 per cent of the set target of inoculating people on Wednesday.

The department had set a target to administer 75K doses - mostly for the precaution dose - but they could succeed in inoculating only 10,300 doses, which is the lowest of all previous mega vaccination drives organised by the department to give free precaution dose of vaccination to people.

During the previous vaccination drive for the precaution dose, held on August 3, the health department could vaccinate about 24K people and it was also the highest number of precaution doses administered in a single day.

“We have vaccinated over 10,300 people on Wednesday till 7 pm. We had a target of vaccinating over 75K people due to which we launched over 400 session sites in 254 centres. Our main focus was on administering a precaution dose and also on vaccinating pregnant women and elderly people at the centres in each municipal zone,” Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that the drive did not get expected response as compared to the previous one and decreasing Covid cases is also one of the major reasons behind it. Till August 17, over 3.86 lakh people have taken the ‘third dose’ out of around 28 lakh people eligible for the dose in the district.

Over 8,232 students get DPT/TD vaccine

Over 8,232 students of standard first, fifth, and tenth took the DPT/TD vaccine in the last two days during the ongoing campaign of health department for the same. Department officials claimed that they have been vaccinating students in over 300 schools of the districts and has the target of vaccinating over 2 lakh children with the same.

