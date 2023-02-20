Indore: Vaccination drive against measles from Feb 20

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Health Department officials will run a mega vaccination drive across the city, focusing more on Muslim-majority areas to prevent the increasing cases of measles and rubella.

The city has witnessed as many as 20 cases of measles and one case of rubella in the last 10 days including the death of an 11-year-old kid.

“We have decided to run a vaccination drive for children who didn’t take the vaccination during the previous campaigns. We will also distribute Vitamin tablets during the drive to increase immunity among children,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that their focus would mainly be on Chandan Nagar, Khajrana, and Azad Nagar.

“Out of 20 cases, about 10 were found from the colonies in Khajrana area while others were found from Chandan Nagar, and Azad Nagar. During the campaign, our health workers will go from door to door to screen children,’ Dr Gupta said.

He added that people can get the vaccine of MR for six days at all centres as earlier it was only available for two days during routine immunisation.

With no cases, Health Dept shuts down Covid test centres

With no case of Covid-19 for the last one month in the city, the Health Department has shut down all the testing centres across the district. The department had started about 49 centres in the district during the Covid spread. “Now, there is no active case of Covid in the district due to which staff of the centre are directed to continue their routine health services. Anyone who wants to get tested against Covid can give samples at PC Sethi Hospital and Hukumchand Polyclinic.

