Indore: Vaccination centres increased to provide a boost to the drive

COVID-19 vaccination camp | BL Soni

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the poor response to the vaccination drive, especially the precautionary dose, the health department has once again increased the number of vaccination centres to boost the numbers. The department has increased the number of centres to 190 in the district in the past two days.

“Yes, we’ve increased the number of centres in the district, especially for administering the precautionary dose. We expect that people will come forward to take the dose if they can have a centre in their neighbourhood,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

The department officials said that there were about 28 lakh people above 18 years of age in the city, but the precautionary dose for people above 60 years is free, while those between 18 and 59 years will have to pay for the shot. There would be about 24 lakh people who are between 18 and 59 years of age and more than 500,000 of them have turned eligible for the dose as they have completed nine months after taking the second dose.

However, the pace of vaccination is not according to the expectations of the health officials as only about 1.42 lakh people have taken the precautionary dose, which includes only about 6,500 of those who have taken the paid vaccine dose.

‘Will help in avoiding fourth wave of Covid’

‘As the cases of Covid-19 have decreased in Indore, people aren’t showing an interest in taking the precautionary dose. People mustn’t avoid taking the precautionary dose as it’ll provide extra cover and help in avoiding the inception of the fourth wave’ — Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer

City lacks paid vax centers

According to the health officials, the lack of paid vaccination centres for administering the precautionary dose to people aged between 18 and 59 years is also a reason for the slow pace of vaccination.

‘Only 8 private hospitals are providing the facility of paid precaution dose in the city. Youngsters were administered with Covaxin for the first and second dose, but only two private hospitals are providing Covaxin for the precautionary dose,’ officials said. Only one hospital in the western part of the city is providing the dose