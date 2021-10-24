Indore: ​Utsaha'21​ sees enthusiastic participation from top B-schools

Indore

Utsaha​’​21 - Central India’s biggest marketing fest sees enthralling participation from over 700 participants across numerous leading B-schools in India.

Witnessing active participation from experts and attendees across a plethora of domains ranging from growth marketing to digitization and financial technologies, Day 1 of the fest was truly a spectacle for everyone involved.

The day started with an enlightening and attention-grabbing speaker session by Prasad Routray, ​h​ead ​c​orporate and ​a​lliances, Airtel Payments Bank, where he spoke about Digitizing Rural India. With the scope of marketing crossing regional and national borders, rural India is not left untouched.

Complex implementation plans are being put in place by companies targeted specifically to the rural audience. “What you see is not the game, the game is something else”, he said. He emphasized the essence of a project and not just profits. “The mantra to me looks like we are entrepreneurs who are middle class at heart and hence maintain cost by default”, he noted.

An all-encompassing workshop was conducted by Govind Chandak, ​business ​h​ead, NSDM India. He gave perceptive tips about achieving the skills for a creative, well-established and successful growth marketing strategy. Sharing his supreme knowledge, he allowed the participants to implement their learning from the workshop in a live assignment. In his words, "It's a mindset, it's a skillset, an approach, a strategy, a vision."

The second day also witnessed a speaker series. Ishan Bose, ​c​hief ​marketing ​o​fficer, Kredit Bee shared his unsurpassed knowledge on “Marketing beyond the metropolitan junta”. If one thinks that marketing ends at the doors of urban metropolitan cities, they are not clear with the concept. With a vast a consumer base in India which comprises mostly the rural and semi-urban, a strong marketing strategy spell works well only when the rural audience is given importance in the Indian market’, he said.

Sunder Madakshira, ​h​ead of ​m​arketing, Adobe mentioned that every crisis brings with itself an opportunity and it is the onus of the companies to extract the best possible use of it. He shared some important tips and tricks for busting the myths related to conventional styles of marketing.

Ashima Praveen, ​g​lobal ​p​roduct ​m​arketing ​l​ead, Bumble, spoke on the topic "Product Marketing”. In the prime time of changing consumer preference, for a marketeer it is of sheer importance to know the user more than they know themselves, she said. “Letting the consumers know that they are cared for and the products that they use every day are made especially for them is very vital to ensure customer loyalty,” she noted.

The closing ceremony was graced by Prof Himanshu Rai, ​d​irector, IIM Indore. He congratulated the Utsaha team for successfully conducting the largest marketing research fest of Central India in hybrid mode for the first time. He encouraged the participants to be passionate, compassionate and kind. ‘Follow your heart and do what you are passionate about. Invest in relationships, for relationships help you grow and evolve. Reach out to the less privileged. Be compassionate about other people’s feelings and find solutions to alleviate their pain’, he said. He encouraged the participants to give their 100 percent to every task they take and every decision they make, for excellence is all that matters.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks.

