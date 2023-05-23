Indore: ‘Utkarsh and Medha’ yoga sessions for kids

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to encourage children to perform yoga, Art of Living is organising a four day ‘Utkarsh Yoga’ for the children of age 8 to 12 years from Tuesday. The session of ‘Medha Yoga’ will be organised for the children of age 13 to 18 years.

In this programme various types of meditation, pranayama, breathing techniques, exercise and sports activities will be taught. This will help children to development multiple qualities such as teamwork, creativity, and clarity of mind.

Organisation's yoga instructor Garima Khandelwal will conduct Medha Yoga and Sonia Shah will look after Utkarsh Yoga session.

Utkarsh Yoga session will be conducted from 3pm to 5.30 pm daily and Medha Yoga time will be from 9 am to 12 am daily till May 26.

